Steelers announce rookie jersey numbers

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced jersey numbers for the 2023 NFL draft class. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones chose his number to honor a fallen former teammate. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is paying tribute to a former Steelers legend. Check out all the numbers below.

OT Broderick Jones - 77

CB Joey Porter Jr. - 24

DL Keeanu Benton - 95

TE Darnell Washington - 80

LB Nick Herbig - 51

CB Cory Trice - 27

OL Spencer Anderson - 74

