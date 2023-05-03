Steelers announce rookie jersey numbers
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced jersey numbers for the 2023 NFL draft class. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones chose his number to honor a fallen former teammate. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is paying tribute to a former Steelers legend. Check out all the numbers below.
OT Broderick Jones - 77
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
CB Joey Porter Jr. - 24
DL Keeanu Benton - 95
TE Darnell Washington - 80
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
LB Nick Herbig - 51
(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
CB Cory Trice - 27
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
OL Spencer Anderson - 74