Steelers announce release of 3 players ahead of minicamp

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the release of three players ahead of the start of the next phase of the team’s offseason workouts.

Among the players released was fan favorite, linebacker Tegray Scales. Scales has had multiple stints with the team and every time he returns many fans are hopeful he will finally get his shot.

The Steelers also announced the release of long snapper Rex Sunahara and cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Johnson was released from the waived/injured list. Sunahara is in his second NFL season out of West Virginia. Johnson is a former fourth-round pick out of Houston who has spent time with the Raiders, Cowboys and Cardinals in addition to two stints with the Steelers.

We have waived LS Rex Sunahara & LB Tegray Scales. We have also waived/injured CB Isaiah Johnson. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 10, 2022

List