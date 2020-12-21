Steelers announce multiple roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football rumble

With the offensive line decimated by injuries, the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to make a few roster moves ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup in Cincinnati.

Guard Danny Isidora, signed from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last week, has been activated to the 53-man roster.

Isidora was a fifth-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2017 and has played in 25 games (six starts) in four seasons.

Pittsburgh also elevated linebacker Tegray Scales to the active/inactive roster from the practice squad. Signed on Nov. 11, Scales was first elevated for the Buffalo Bills game, in which he played in three special teams snaps.

Tight end Kevin Rader was released but could be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers.

