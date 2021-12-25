Steelers announce multiple roster moves including adding 2 punters

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently flying to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs but before takeoff, they made multiple roster moves. The key one being the signing punter Corliss Waitman to the 53-man roster. Waitman will replace Pressley Harvin III who lost his father on Saturday and will not travel with the team.

Pittsburgh also announced several other key moves. The team has activated swing lineman J.C. Hassenauer from the Reserve/Injured list. The team also elevated running back Trey Edmunds, linebacker John Simon and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward as COVID-19 roster replacements. By rule, all three players will revert back to the practice squad automatically after the game.

Waitman wasn’t the only punter the Steelers signed. The team also added Cameron Nizialek as extra insurance this week with Harvin out.

We have made multiple roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/h78XRo6TS5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 25, 2021

