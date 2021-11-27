Steelers announce multiple roster moves on Saturday

On Saturday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves as they prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The big moves are tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer headed to the Reserve/Injured list.

However, the Steelers made several other roster moves. To relace Hassenauer on the roster, the Steelers have signed swing lineman John Leglue to the 53-man roster.

The Steelers also elevated defensive lineman Daniel Archibong and wide receiver Anthony Miller to the active roster from the practice squad. Both guys will revert back to the practice squad automatically.

To fill Leglue’s spot on the practice squad, Pittsburgh brought back kicker Sam Sloman.

