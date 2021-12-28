Steelers announce multiple practice squad roster moves

On Tuesday the Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves related to the practice squad. First up the Steelers released guard nat Gilliam from the practice squad to make room for guard Malcolm Pridgeon who returned after being on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

Pittsburgh also signed wide receiver Damion Willis to the PS to fill the final spot available. Willis is in his third NFL season. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Troy by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019.

Willis is well-traveled having spent time with the Bengals as well as the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, New York Giants and the Washington Football Team.

We have:

• Signed WR Damion Willis to the practice squad

• Restored G Malcolm Pridgeon to the Practice Squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list

• Released G Nate Gilliam from the practice squad — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 28, 2021

List