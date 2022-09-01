Steelers announce multiple changes to 53-man roster

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were placing wide receiver Calvin Austin III and safety Damontae Kazee on the IR. Replacing them on the 53-man roster are offensive tackle Trent Scott and linebacker Marcus Allen.

By not placing Austin and Kazee on IR until after they made the final 53-man roster, it gives them the option to return. Austin has been injured for almost all of training camp and the preseason and Kazee was injured last in the preseason but had been playing well.

Getting Scott back is big. The Steelers have almost no depth at offensive tackle and he has starter experience. Releasing Allen was a shock given how well he plays on special teams so it makes sense it was all just orchestrated knowing he would return.

We have made several roster moves, including signing LB Marcus Allen and OL Trent Scott to the 53-man roster + placing WR Calvin Austin III and S Damontae Kazee on the Reserve/Injured List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 1, 2022

