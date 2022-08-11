Steelers announce Mitch Trubisky will start against Seahawks

It’s not the QB matchup we want but it’s the QB matchup we deserve.

The Seahawks begin their 2022 preseason schedule on Saturday when they visit the Steelers. Mike Tomlin just announced Mitch Trubisky will be starting at quarterback for Pittsburgh.

Steelers’ QB Mitch Trubisky will start Saturday’s preseason opener against Seattle, per Mike Tomlin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

That sets up an epic QB clash between Trubisky and *checks notes* Geno Smith, who Pete Carroll announced would start earlier this week.

Smith is a decent backup but not in the same league as former Seattle star Russell Wilson. He earned his first start last season against these same Steelers, subbing in for an injured Wilson. Smith posted a mediocre line against a brutal Pittsburgh defense, going 23/32 for just 209 yards, one touchdown, no picks and a 99.6 passer rating.

Following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement, Pittsburgh is also in transition at QB. Unfortunately, Trubisky is the biggest quarterback bust of the last decade. While it’s not his fault the Bears inexplicably traded up for the right to pick him at No. 2 overall, Trubisky is nonetheless the worst regular starter we’ve seen since he entered the league in 2017. Supposedly he got better last season with the Bills while he was backing up Josh Allen. Let’s just say we’ll believe it when we see it.

The much more interesting QBs to watch will be Drew Lock for the Seahawks and Kenny Pickett for the Steelers. Lock is battling Smith for the right to replace Wilson as Seattle’s QB1. Meanwhile, Pickett is the most pro-ready of what’s supposed to be an extremely weak 2022 QB class.



Related

Seahawks DE Shelby Harris not a fan of 'stupid' Guardian Caps

List

Seahawks 2022 training camp: 5 takeaways from Wednesday's practice

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire