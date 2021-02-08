Steelers announce Mike Sullivan as QB coach, two other additions to staff

The Steelers have announced three new additions to Mike Tomlin’s coaching staff.

Mike Sullivan is now officially the team’s quarterbacks coach, Chris Morgan is the assistant offensive line coach, and Matt Tomsho is a quality control coach. There were reports of the Sullivan and Morgan moves last week.

Sullivan takes over for Matt Canada, who was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was last in the NFL as the Broncos’ quarterbacks coach for the 2018 season.

Morgan was the Falcons’ offensive line coach for the last six seasons. He’s also coached for the Seahawks, Washington, and the Raiders.

Tomsho was the wide receivers coach/strength and conditioning coordinator at Wisconsin-Eau Claire and has also worked at Maryland, LSU, and the University of Pittsburgh. Canada was on Pitt’s staff when Tomsho worked at the school.

