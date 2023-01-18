Steelers announce Matt Canada to return as offensive coordinator

The Pittsburgh Steelers fanbase had its worst fear made real on Wednesday when the team announced that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return to the same role for 2023.

Canada took a ton of criticism this past season for his unimaginative play calling which led to the offense falling into a deep funk for the first half of the season.

But Canada and the rest of the offense rallied after the bye week and turned into a power run team. The Steelers finished the season as one of the hottest teams in the league going 7-2 in the final nine games and winning the final four to almost sneak into the playoffs.

After the season ended, Canada was endorsed by both quarterback Kenny Pickett and running back Najee Harris which obviously carried some weight to head coach Mike Tomlin when deciding whether or not to keep him.

Steelers have confirmed that offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) January 18, 2023

