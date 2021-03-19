Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s return to Pittsburgh is now official.

The Steelers announced that Smith-Schuster has agreed to a contract to return for a fifth season with the team. That was a reversal from where the wideout thought things were going early in the week, but he ultimately decided to take a one-year deal with the team that drafted him in the second round in 2017 rather than an offer from the Ravens.

That Ravens offer was for $9 million plus incentives while the Steelers were offering $8 million. Smith-Schuster went for familiarity and the deal is structured in a way that makes a light impact on the Steelers cap.

Per multiple reports, the deal includes a $7 million signing bonus, a $1 million salary, and four voidable years that lower the 2020 cap hit to $1.6 million.

Steelers announce JuJu Smith-Schuster’s new deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk