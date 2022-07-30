Steelers announce Hall of Honor class of 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced their Hall of Honor class of 2022 today.

As usual, the Steelers will enshrine the new class in an on-field presentation during the season — this time it’ll be versus the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Congratulations to the four great men selected for the Hall of Honor Class of 2022 – Myron Cope, Sam Davis, Ray Mathews and Heath Miller. I had the pleasure and honor of coaching Heath and couldn’t be happier for him. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) July 30, 2022

Myron Cope | Color commentator (1970-2004)

The younger generation of Pittsburgh Steelers fans know Myron Cope as the creator of the famous Terrible Towel, but the older generations knew him for his voice. His unique nasally voice, compounded by the thick Pittsburgh accent endured him to Steelers fans far and wide.

Cope became the radio color commentator in 1970 and was known for legendary calls and catchphrases — “okel dokel,” “yoi” and “double yoi” to name a few — through his final season in 2004.

It was also Cope who popularized “The Bus” (Jerome Bettis) and “Slash” (Kordell Stewart). He also coined nicknames for Steelers’ rivals: “Cincinnati Bungles,” “Brownies” and “Cryboys.”

Sam Davis | Guard (1967-1979)

The Pro Football Focus database didn’t exist in 1967, so there are pass pro stats on Sam Davis — playing on four Super Bowl-winning rosters should tell you enough.

Davis earned the starting left guard position three seasons in, and was an offensive captain for most of his career, according to Steelers.com.

Ray Mathews | Halfback/right end (1951-59)

Dayton, Pa.’s own Ray Mathews was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 7th round (81st-overall) of the 1951 draft. A career season in rushing yards (315) earned Mathews a Pro Bowl nod in 1952, and a career season in receiving yards (762) earned him another in 1955.

Mathews’s nine-year career in Pittsburgh netted him 3,963 yards receiving (34 touchdowns) and 1,057 rushing yards (five touchdowns).

Heath Miller | Tight end (2005-2015)

Before there was MUUUUTH, there was HEEEEATH — the best tight end ever to don the Black & Gold.

Heath Miller‘s career cemented him as a legend in Pittsburgh after finishing with 6,569 yards and 45 touchdowns on 592 receptions.

