Steelers announce full slate of theme games for 2023

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the full slate of theme games on the schedule for the 2023 season. Here is how those theme games will break down.

Preseason Week 2 – The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills and it is Family Day.

Week 5 – Crucial Catch on Week 5 when the Steelers take on the Buffalo Bills.

Week 8 – Pittsburgh takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars and this will also be the weekend of the Ring of Honor ceremony.

Week 9 – The team will host the Salute to Service event when they take on the Tennessee Titans.

Week 10 – Pittsburgh takes on the Green Bay Packers and will welcome back many Steelers legends for Alumni Weekend.

Week 13 – Pittsburgh will take on the Arizona Cardinals and it is My Cleats, My Cause weekend.

Week 16 – Thank You to the fans during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition, the Steelers will have the first home game for the opening weekend since 2014.

We have announced our 2023 game themes! #HereWeGo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire