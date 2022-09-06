Steelers announce Franco Harris’ No. 32 to be retired this season

Pittsburgh Steelers President Art Rooney II held a press conference on Tuesday to make a very special announcement. Rooney said the team plans to retire the No. 32 jersey of Franco Harris at Halftime of the team’s Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception so it only makes sense to retire his jersey on the same weekend they celebrate the most famous play in NFL history. The Steelers take on the Raiders this season on Christmas Eve.

This marks only the third time Pittsburgh has retired a jersey. The team also retired the No. 75 of Joe Greene and the No. 70 of Ernie Stautner.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/5KYLOxVLsR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2022

