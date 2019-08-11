Steelers announce death of WR coach Darryl Drake

The Steelers announced on Sunday morning that wide receivers coach Darryl Drake has died at the age of 62.

Drake was in his second year with the Steelers and also served as the wide receivers coach with the Bears and Cardinals before heading to Pittsburgh. He spent two decades in the collegiate ranks and had stints with Washington and Cincinnati as a player.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

No cause of death was specified in a statement from Steelers president Art Rooney II.

“We are at a loss for words following Darryl Drake’s passing this morning,” Rooney said. “Darryl had such an impact on the players he coached and everyone he worked with throughout his entire career. He was a passionate coach and had a tremendous spirit toward life, his family, his faith and the game of football. Our prayers and thoughts are with his wife, Sheila, his three daughters, his grandchildren and entire family during this difficult time.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin also released a statement saying Drake “had a tremendous impact on my coaching career” and echoed Rooney in saying “it is difficult to put into words the grief our entire team is going through right now.” The Steelers have cancelled practice on Sunday.

Our condolences go out to Drake’s family and loved ones.