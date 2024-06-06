Steelers announce addition of CB Cameron Sutton

On Tuesday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had officially signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to a one-year contract. In a corresponding roster move, the Steelers released wide receiver Izaiah Gathings to make room on the roster.

Sutton started his career and was at his best with the Steelers. Pittsburgh drafted Sutton in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft. Sutton became the Steelers full-time starting cornerback in 2021 and in 2022 was the team’s best corner.

The Detroit Lions signed Sutton as a free agent in the 2023 offseason but there’s no denying he took a step back. But the team is hopeful he will return to form in the system he was so good in just two seasons ago.

We have signed CB Cameron Sutton to a one-year contract and released WR Izaiah Gathings. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/ZKNmygAYeh pic.twitter.com/pg1QyvL7Sv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) June 5, 2024

