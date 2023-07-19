Steelers announce new 5-year contract for EDGE Alex Highsmith

With just a week before the start of training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers and edge rusher Alex Highsmith have agreed to terms on a new five-year contract that will keep Highsmith with the Steelers for the foreseeable future.

The four-year extension which is essentially a new five-year deal has a total value of $68 million. The contract includes $27.7 million in guaranteed money. Highsmith was set to make $2.743 million in 2023.

Highsmith is coming off of a 2022 season where he racked up 14.5 sacks and really ascended as a player.

“This means everything,” said Highsmith. “I know I am a Pittsburgh Steeler through and through, and just to be a part of this amazing organization for four more years means the world to me, to my wife, to my whole family. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to play ball. I am unbelievably grateful. I am super thankful to be here and can’t wait to get to work. I am excited.”

The signing gives the Steelers the most expensive pass-rushing tandem in the NFL.

We have signed LB Alex Highsmith to a new five-year contract. @BordasLaw 📝: https://t.co/QrbUaCd5Zf pic.twitter.com/cL1GiKF2eF — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire