Steelers will “anchor” Minkah Fitzpatrick at safety for now

During his year-plus in Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick lined up at a variety of spots on the Dolphins defense.

The Steelers don’t plan to employ Fitzpatrick in that manner early in his time with the team. Fitzpatrick was acquired in a Monday night trade and head coach Mike Tomlin outlined some of the team’s plans for him at a Tuesday press conference.

Tomlin said that the plan is for Fitzpatrick to play free safety, which was occupied by Sean Davis before he went on injured reserve Tuesday.

“He will be playing the safety position,” Tomlin said, via Will Selva of NFL Media. “We’ll quickly get him up to speed. He’s a sharp guy, getting to know in the draft process. In the short term, we’re going to anchor him down to one position.”

Tomlin said the Steelers scouted Fitzpatrick heading into the 2018 draft as they were in the market for a safety and liked what they saw, but Fitzpatrick was off the board with the 11th pick. The Steelers took Terrell Edmunds with the 28th overall pick and now both safeties will be in the same secondary