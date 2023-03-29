Steelers among NFL teams voting against change in roughing the passer rule

On Tuesday, the NFL owners voted against a potential change that would allow roughing the passer penalties to be reviewable. The Pittsburgh Steelers were among the franchise that voted against the change.

The Los Angeles Rams had been the franchise to propose the rule change. We have all seen just how pivotal an ill-timed roughing the passer call can be for a team. No one believes the NFL has it right when it comes to consistency in making calls but the teams didn’t feel like it was enough to slow the game down more with even more delays for review.

One of the biggest criticisms of NFL officials is how little contact it requires for them to throw the flag. It is another attempt by the NFL to legislate violence out of a very violent sport. Everyone acknowledges the need for player safety but it cannot be at the expense of the integrity of the game.

The proposal to make roughing the passing reviewable was not approved, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire