Steelers among league’s worst in offensive effeciency

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense, the struggle has been real. An anemic passing attack, unimaginative playcalling and a tentative quarterback have been the perfect storm for just how not to be an efficient group. No stat illustrates this better than in terms of the percentage of drives ending in a three-and-out.

This puts the defense at a distinct disadvantage when they are rushed back onto the field The defense is gassed and opposing offenses just run all over them. With the Steelers, we’ve seen this far too often in 2022.

Here are the five worst teams in the league in percentage of three-and-outs.

1. Chicago Bears-35%

2. Pittsburgh Steelers-33%

3. Houston Texans-32%

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers-31%

5. New York Giants-29%

