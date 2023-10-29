Steelers' All-Pro S Minkah Fitzpatrick ruled out of Jaguars game with hamstring injury

Minkah Fitzpatrick was ruled out of Sunday's Jaguars-Steelers game with a hamstring injury. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a key player early in Sunday's showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick fell to the turf with a non-contact hamstring injury in the first quarter and was ruled out shortly after. He grabbed his right leg while running in coverage, then fell to the ground.

Minkah Fitzpatrick goes down with a non contact injury pic.twitter.com/tpDplSBbj6 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) October 29, 2023

He went to the sideline medical tent for evaluation, then went immediately to the locker room, where he was initially listed as doubtful return. Moments later, the Steelers announced that Fitzpatrick was out for the game.

The loss is a significant blow for the 4-2 Steelers in a key AFC matchup against the 5-2 Jaguars. A three-time All-Pro, Fitzpatrick was tied for the NFL lead in interceptions last season with six. He's Pittsburgh's top playmaker and defender in the secondary.

A timeline for Fitzpatrick's return wasn't initially clear. After games against the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers in upcoming weeks, the Steelers face AFC North matchups against the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers entered Sunday having won four out of five games following a Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Their defense has keyed their strong start, having held opponents to 18 points or fewer in each of their last four wins.