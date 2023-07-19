Steelers and Alex Highsmith agree on huge contract extension
According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. The extension is worth $68 million over four years and will put him among the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.
Sources: The #Steelers and star pass-rusher Alex Highsmith have agreed to terms on a huge 4-year, $68M extension to pay him among the Top 10 highest paid edge rushers in the NFL. Coming off a career year with 14.5 sacks, Highsmith cashes in and PIT locks in a key player. pic.twitter.com/LnPsB14Jax
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2023