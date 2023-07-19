Steelers and Alex Highsmith agree on huge contract extension

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
3

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher Alex Highsmith has agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. The extension is worth $68 million over four years and will put him among the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

More Steelers Wire News!

Steelers EDGE Alex Highsmith shut out of Top 20 edge rushers

Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt gets disrespected by EA in Madden rating

Cam Heyward burns Kenny Pickett for a nickname: 'What if I called you Burger King hands?'

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories