Steelers, Alex Highsmith agree to four-year extension

The Steelers have locked down one of their key defensive players for years to come.

Pittsburgh and edge rusher Alex Highsmith have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth $68 million, according to multiple reports.

A third-round pick in the 2020 draft, Highsmith became a full-time starter in 2021, recording 6.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits.

But he broke out in a big way last season, tallying 14.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 20 quarterback hits. He also led the league with five forced fumbles.

Highsmith is now set to play opposite 2021 AP Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt for the foreseeable future.