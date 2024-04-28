Steelers agree to terms with West Virginia UDFA CB Beanie Bishop

The Pittsburgh Steelers can never have enough cornerbacks. After selecting Ryan Watts with their final pick in the draft, Pittsburgh turned around and added West Virginia undrafted free agent corner Beanie Bishop.

Here’s what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Bishop:

After six years and three college stops, Bishop burst on the scene with major ball production in 2023. He was frequently targeted as an undersized outside corner at West Virginia and gave up his share of catch yardage. Bishop struggles with a lack of speed and length when beaten early in man coverage and allows easy catches in front of him from shuffle technique. When in phase, Bishop’s quick feet and burst to close allow him to attack passing lanes and disrupt the catch. He plays with adequate aggression against the run and is best suited playing from the slot with his eyes forward from short-zone and off-man coverages.

