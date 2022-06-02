The Steelers agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Tuzar Skipper, his agency, JL Sports, tweeted.

The Titans cut Skipper on May 2, and he had remained a free agent since.

Skipper has spent time with the Giants, Steelers, Titans and Falcons. He has played 10 games with two starts, but Skipper did not get into a game last season.

Skipper has totaled eight tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in his career.

Steelers agree to terms with Tuzar Skipper originally appeared on Pro Football Talk