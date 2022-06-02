Steelers agree to terms with Tuzar Skipper
The Steelers agreed to terms with free agent linebacker Tuzar Skipper, his agency, JL Sports, tweeted.
The Titans cut Skipper on May 2, and he had remained a free agent since.
Skipper has spent time with the Giants, Steelers, Titans and Falcons. He has played 10 games with two starts, but Skipper did not get into a game last season.
Skipper has totaled eight tackles, half a sack and a fumble recovery in his career.
