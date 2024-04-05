Steelers agree to terms with TE MyCole Pruitt

The Steelers have agreed to terms with tight end MyCole Pruitt, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

It reunites Pruitt with Arthur Smith, who coached Pruitt in Tennessee and Atlanta.

Pruitt, 32, spent the past two seasons with the Falcons. In 2023, he played 17 games with eight starts and made nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings selected Pruitt in the fifth round in 2015.

He also has played for the Bears and Texans.

In his career, Pruitt has caught 71 passes for 748 yards and 12 touchdowns.