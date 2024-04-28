Steelers agree to terms with Michigan State UDFA LB Jacoby Windmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers keep their undrafted free agent signings rolling with Michigan State linebacker Jacoby Windmon.

Windmon transferred to Michigan State from UNLV at the start of his fifth season.

In 2023, Windmon logged playing time in just three games and logged a total of 93 snaps six tackles, four assists, and three stops. As a pass rusher, he tallied three total pressures, which included one QB hurry, one QB hit and a one sack.

Here are some strengths and weaknesses on the 6-foot-2 linebacker, provided by NFLDraftBuzz.com:

Strengths:

Showed initial quickness and good flexibility to dip and bend. Windmon has active hands and suddenness to his movements, demonstrating the ability to counter inside.

Shows toughness to get under the pads of tackles to bull them, club them upfield to get the inside lane, or fight through blocks for secondary rush when the passer steps up.

He has an excellent feel for working off blockers and knowing how and when to counter as the play goes on.

He has value as an inside blitzer as well, showing the initial burst to shoot through gaps and disrupt the backfield.

A chase-and-tackle Will prospect, Windmon is instinctive, reading and reacting quickly and showing the ability to absolutely fly around the field.

Windmon shows good quickness off the line of scrimmage and flashes the violent hands to win around the edge.

Weaknesses:

He’ll need to be covered up to be effective. He’s not the kind of guy you can line up in the pass rush and have him bend the edge; he’s limited to shooting through gaps.

He’s often slow to react and locate the ball against the run.

While Windmon has the take-on skills to be a 4-3 Mike, he’s probably better as a Will so he can maximize his range and speed.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents: CB Beanie Bishop (West Virginia)

OLB Julius Welschof (Charlotte)

LB Jacoby Windmon (Michigan State)

RB Daijun Edwards (Georgia)

QB John Rhys Plumlee (Central Florida) — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) April 28, 2024

