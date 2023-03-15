Steelers agree to terms with LB Cole Holcomb

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers lost an inside linebacker in free agency when Robert Spillane agreed to terms with the Las Vegas Raiders. But it didn’t take them long to replace him as less than a day later the team agrees to terms with former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Holcomb signing with the Steelers is dependent on him passing a physical. Holcomb missed 10 games in 2022 with a foot injury and the team is going to want to be sure he is healthy and ready to go before committing to a three-year contract.

Washington drafted Holcomb in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of North Carolina. Holcomb is a highly athletic, albeit somewhat undersized run stopper whose arrow was pointing up until his injury last season. In 2021 Holcomb was among the best in the league finishing with 142 total tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and seven passes defended.

