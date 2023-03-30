Steelers agree to terms with S Keanu Neal to 2-year contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some depth at safety. Agent David Canter shared on Twitter that his client, Keanu Neal has agreed to terms with the Steelers on a two-year contract.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @Keanu_Neal on agreeing to terms on a new 2 year contract to join @steelers pic.twitter.com/35BDtALrRt
— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 30, 2023
