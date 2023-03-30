Steelers agree to terms with S Keanu Neal to 2-year contract

Curt Popejoy

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added some depth at safety. Agent David Canter shared on Twitter that his client, Keanu Neal has agreed to terms with the Steelers on a two-year contract.

More 2023 Steelers offseason!

3 takeaways from Mike Tomlin's comments about Patrick Peterson

3 observations from the Steleers remaining free agents

Steelers work out free agent OT Josh Miles

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

Recommended Stories