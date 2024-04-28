Steelers agree to terms with Georgia UDFA RB Daijun Edwards

It didn’t take long before Georgia Bulldog Daijun Edwards found an NFL home. According to his representatives, SportsTrust Advisors, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with the running back.

Edwards was a productive member of the Bulldogs in all four seasons after signing as a four-star recruit in 2020. The 5-foot-10 back led Georgia in rushing last season, finishing with 880 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Edwards should be a solid depth piece in a room that currently includes starters Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson and Aaron Shampklin.

Here’s what NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein had to say about Edwards:

Edwards has done a solid job of handling his business and helping the Georgia offense over the last two seasons. He’s slightly undersized as an early-down back, but it doesn’t hold him back as an interior runner with good contact balance and run strength. Edwards is an unorthodox runner with the ability to side-step the first tackler, but his run tends to get bogged down after that, as other defenders rally and scoop him up. He reads blockers fairly well and can squeeze through the crevices, but he lacks the consistent quickness needed to stay ahead of NFL defenses. Edwards should battle for a roster spot as a Day 3 pick.

