Steelers agree to terms with free agent G Nate Herbig

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a second free-agent commitment on Tuesday, this time to help bolster the offensive line. After agreeing to terms with starting cornerback Patrick Peterson on Monday, on Tuesday they do the same with guard Nate Herbig.

Herbig comes from the New York Jets but started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. Steelers new assistant general manager Andy Weidl is very familiar with Herbig and his potential as a starter.

The #Steelers have agreed to terms with G Nate Herbig on a two-year deal worth $8 million with $4 million guaranteed, source says. Pittsburgh assistant GM Andy Weidl was in Philly when Herbig was with the #Eagles and believes in him as a starter. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire