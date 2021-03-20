Steelers agree to terms with former Bucs OL Joe Haeg

According to NFL reporter Mike Garafolo, the Pittsburgh Steelers are planning to sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Joe Haeg.

Haeg is a former fifth-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts where he spent his first four seasons. Over the course of his career, Haeg has started 38 games, splitting time between guard and tackle. Haeg’s biggest career highlight was in Super Bowl XL when he dropped a touchdown pass from Tom Brady.

In terms of the Steelers, Haeg replaces Matt Feiler, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. Both players can slide inside and outside between guard and tackle. Haeg should provide solid depth at both tackle spots if we assume Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner end up the starters.

