Steelers agree to terms with former Bears G Rashaad Coward

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport on Monday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bolstering their offensive line depth with the addition of former Chicago Bears guard Rashaad Coward. Coward came into the league in 2017 out of Old Dominion as a defensive end but made the switch to offensive guard where he’s started 15 games over the past two seasons.

Coward might not be a starter for the Steelers but his experience gives Pittsburgh some excellent depth behind David DeCastro and Kevin Dotson. In 2020 Coward played 333 snaps, allowing three sacks and committing two penalties.

List

2021 NFL draft: 7 fastest skill players in the draft for the Steelers

Recommended Stories

  • Rashaad Coward signing with Steelers

    The Steelers have added an offensive lineman to their roster. Guard Rashaad Coward went on Twitter to confirm reports that he has signed with Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon. Coward spent the last three seasons with Chicago, but was not tendered as an unrestricted free agent earlier this month. He made 15 starts while appearing in [more]

  • Steelers CB Sutton ready to step into starting role

    Cam Sutton spent four years playing the role of dutiful understudy. When the Pittsburgh Steelers offered the versatile defensive back a chance to lock down a starting job, he didn't hesitate, even if signing a two-year deal made veteran Steven Nelson expendable if not exactly replaceable.

  • Browns re-sign Brian Allen

    The Browns re-signed cornerback Brian Allen, the team announced Monday. Allen, 27, signed with the Browns’ active roster off the Bengals’ practice squad Jan. 4. Allen, though, was inactive for both postseason games. He entered the league as a fifth-round choice of the Steelers in 2017. He has appeared in 17 career games with one [more]

  • Contract details for Cardinals S Charles Washington

    He has not guaranteed salary and will get $68,750 in a roster bonus if he makes the Week 1 roster.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Kyle Shanahan: We still plan on Jimmy Garoppolo leading us

    49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan met the media on Monday for the first time since they agreed to trade the No. 12 pick in 2021, a 2021 third-round pick, and their next two first-round picks to the Dolphins for the third overall pick in this year’s draft. That press conference [more]

  • Cardinals re-sign Chris Banjo

    The Cardinals have retained one of their own free agents, re-signing safety Chris Banjo to a one-year contract. Arizona announced the deal on Monday. Banjo has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals. He’s primarily been a special teams player throughout his career, but he did start four games at safety for Arizona in [more]

  • 2021 NBA free agency: Top 21 free agents available for Bulls

    From the Bulls' cap situation to the best players who could be available this summer, here is everything you need to know about 2021 free agency.

  • Aguero set to leave Man City

    Argentina striker Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City when his contract runs out this July, newspaper the Manchester Evening News reported on Monday.

  • Josh Andrews agrees to deal with Falcons

    Offensive lineman Josh Andrews is headed to Atlanta. Andrews’ agent Brett Tessler announced that his client has agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons. Tessler said the deal includes guaranteed money, but didn’t share any other financial terms. Andrews signed with the Jets as a free agent last year and appeared in 15 games [more]

  • Did Cordarrelle Patterson leave a hint about where he’ll be playing in 2021?

    Chicago Bears free agent Cordarrelle Patterson may have used Twitter to leave a clue about where he plans on playing in 2021.

  • Psaki: Biden Admin ‘Absolutely Committed’ to Allowing Reporters into Border Facilities

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that reporters would soon be granted access to Border Patrol facilities sheltering unaccompanied minors. Psaki’s comment came in response to questions from Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday over the administration’s lack of transparency around the facilities, which are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours. In recent weeks, as the number of unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody has swelled to more than 18,000, some children have been held in the processing centers for as long as ten days. Psaki said that the Biden administration was “absolutely committed” to allowing reporters and cameras into the facilities. “We want to provide access into the Border Patrol facilities,” Psaki said. “We are mindful that we are in the middle of the pandemic, we want to keep the kids safe, we want to keep the staff safe.” Wallace accused the White House of being “less transparent than the Trump administration” regarding media access at the facilities, to which Psaki responded that the administration is “committed to allowing cameras into Border Patrol facilities.” However, Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. Photos showed children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. In response to a question about the growing number of minors in Border Patrol and HHS custody, Psaki noted that the Biden administration’s “objective is to take a different approach than the last administration.” She said that the Trump administration returned a number of young children back to unsafe situations. “What we’re really talking about is children, and we’re handling that in the most humane…way,” Psaki said. “It does not mean they get to stay in the United States, it means their cases are adjudicated.” Psaki’s comments come one week after Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas underscored the Biden administration’s messaging to migrants that the southern border is closed, though he noted that it would not expel “vulnerable children.” “Our message has been straightforward and simple and it’s true: The border is closed,” Mayorkas said. “We are expelling families, we are expelling single adults and we’ve made a decision that we will not expel young vulnerable children.”

  • Packers high on Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

    The Green Bay Packers could kill two birds with one stone by drafting Iowa’s Ihmir Smith-Marsette.

  • Sweet 16 recap: No. 6 Texas applies brakes to No. 2 Maryland; UConn-Baylor tips Monday action

    Dana Evans' shooting touch is back and what to expect from Monday night's Elite Eight games.

  • Metcalf loves her 'weirdo B storyline' on TV's 'The Conners'

    Laurie Metcalf smiles and laughs when she thinks of her character Jackie and her assorted misadventures on the “Roseanne” spinoff, “The Conners.” Dating back to her introduction in Roseanne Barr’s 1988’s sitcom, Jackie has reinvented herself many times over. The role earned Metcalf three Emmy Awards while “Roseanne” was on the air, but she’s content with Jackie being a supporting role.

  • 'The Last Cruise' exclusive sneak peek: 'Are we going to go like you are?'

    "The Last Cruise" chronicles a first-person account of the passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated Diamond Princess cruise ship at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Francis Ngannou says he's evolved since loss to Stipe Miocic: 'Everything is different ... and better'

    Ngannou scoffs at the notion he’s the same fighter who was dominated by Stipe Miocic on Jan. 20, 2018, in their heavyweight title fight.

  • UFC 261 sells out in minutes, tickets warn of 'death' and 'permanent damage' from COVID-19

    Dana White set an arena record on Friday for next month's UFC 261 in Jacksonville, but had to issue a severe health warning in the fine print on the tickets.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.

  • Chris Boucher with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Chris Boucher (Toronto Raptors) with an alley oop vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/28/2021