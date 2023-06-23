The Steelers have their top pick from this year’s draft under contract.

According to multiple reports, tackle Broderick Jones has agreed to a deal with the team. It’s a four-year deal for Jones and the Steelers have an option for a fifth season.

Jones took over as the left tackle at Georgia during the 2021 season and remained there through their second straight title last season. He was the fourth tackle taken in this year’s draft.

The Steelers also signed second-round pick Keeanu Benton on Friday. That leaves second-round cornerback Joey Porter Jr. as the only member of the draft class without a deal.

Steelers agree to terms first-round pick Broderick Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk