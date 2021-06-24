Steelers agree to terms with FA guard Trai Turner

The #Steelers have now agreed to terms with FA G Trai Turner, per agent @DrewJRosenhaus, giving him a 1-year deal. An immediate replacement for David DeCastro. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2021

According to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with guard Trai Turner on a one-year contract. This move was made in response to the team releasing longtime starting right guard David DeCastro.

Turner spent his first six NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and made the Pro Bowl five times during that stretch. He joined the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 via trade but only started nine games playing through a variety of injuries.

