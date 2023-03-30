Steelers agree to terms with DT Breiden Fehoko

Curt Popejoy

According to agent David Canter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with his client, defensive tackle Breiden Fohoko. Fohoko is coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers.

