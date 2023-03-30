Steelers agree to terms with DT Breiden Fehoko
According to agent David Canter, the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with his client, defensive tackle Breiden Fohoko. Fohoko is coming over from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @breidenfehoko4 on agreeing to terms to sign with @steelers pic.twitter.com/sf6KOedKMJ
— David Canter (@davidcanter) March 30, 2023
