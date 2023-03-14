Steelers agree to terms with S Damontae Kazee

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back key reserve safety Damontae Kazee to one a two-year contract.

Kazee was limited in 2022 with injuries but when he was on the field with fellow safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh was able to deploy its big nickel set and be more effective in stopping the run out of a pass defense sub packages.

No word yet if the Steelers are planning to re-sign Edmunds but if Pittsburgh cannot get him under contract, Kazee and Fitzpatrick will be just fine as a tandem and allow Tre Norwood more opportunities.

#Steelers have agreed to terms with safety Damontae Kazee on a two-year deal, sources tell @theScore. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

