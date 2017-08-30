Steelers agree to terms with cornerback Joe Haden

Joe Haden is the newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haden, who was cut Tuesday by Cleveland, signed a three-year, $27 million contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers are expected to sign former Browns CB Joe Haden to a three-year, $27 million deal, including $7M this year, sources told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017





Haden, a two-time Pro Bowler, has struggled to regain the form he displayed during his younger years when he asserted himself as one of the top cover guys in in the league. The Steelers – who ranked 16th in total pass defense last season – are betting that his play will not only improve, but that his injury issues are behind him. Remember, Haden has missed 14 games the past two seasons. According to Football Outsiders, the 28-year-old ranked 76th out of 87 cornerbacks in adjusted yards per pass.

Pro Football Focus added: “2016 was Haden’s worst year as a pro. He gave up a league-high six touchdowns. He allowed 1.48 yards per coverage snap, the league’s 12th highest among cornerbacks.”

The Browns meanwhile, drafted talented safety Jabrill Peppers in the first round with the hope that he can make an assortment of plays on the backend. Additionally, by cutting Haden, Cleveland will save the $4 million in guaranteed money they owed the corner in 2017.

– – – – – – –

Follow Jordan Schultz on Twitter @Schultz_Report