Steelers agree to terms with Charlotte UDFA OLB Julius Welschof

The Pittsburgh Steelers now have a second Charlotte outside linebacker in undrafted free agent Julius Welschof, whom the team agreed to terms with on Saturday.

Welschof played for three years at Michigan, where he was a teammate of Steelers rookie receiver Roman Wilson, before transferring to Charlotte for his final season.

In four seasons, Welschof logged 29 tackles and one sack.

According to Alan Saunders of Steelers Now, the Miesbach, Germany native qualifies for the NFL’s international roster exemption, which means the team will have 91 players in training camp and can sign 17 players to their practice squad if Welschof is one of them.

