According to Pittsburgh Steelers writer Mark Kaboly, rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has agreed on a contract with the Steelers. Porter was the team’s first of two second-round picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Steelers reporter to training camp on Wednesday.

Steelers have agreed to terms with rookie 2nd rounder Joey Porter Jr., according to a source. Steelers report to camp on Wednesday. @TheAthleticNFL — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 25, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

NFL analyst says Steelers ownership holing up CB Joey Porter Jr. contract

Will Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. sign his contract before training camp?

Steelers didn't need to trade up for Broderick Jones in the draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire