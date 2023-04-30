Steelers agree to terms with 7 undrafted free agents

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents following the 2023 NFL draft. Here is the full list.

Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State

Center Trevor Downing – Iowa State

Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota

Defensive End James Nyamwaya – Merrimack

Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State

Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa

Kicker B.T. Potter – Clemson

Of this group, Byrd, Downing and Morgan all have excellent chances to make the 53-man roster. The addition of Pottebaum is an interesting one as last season’s starting fullback Derek Watt remains unsigned.

This is a relatively small UDFA group so look for Pittsburgh to add some additional players as the process plays out with rookie camps.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin jokes about aggressive style of GM Omar Khan Check out the RAS for the Steelers 2023 NFL draft class Steelers score A+ grade for 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire