Steelers agree to terms with 7 undrafted free agents
On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had agreed to terms with seven undrafted free agents following the 2023 NFL draft. Here is the full list.
Wide Receiver/Return Specialist Jordan Byrd – San Diego State
Center Trevor Downing – Iowa State
Quarterback Tanner Morgan – Minnesota
Defensive End James Nyamwaya – Merrimack
Linebacker David Perales – Fresno State
Fullback Monte Pottebaum – Iowa
Kicker B.T. Potter – Clemson
Of this group, Byrd, Downing and Morgan all have excellent chances to make the 53-man roster. The addition of Pottebaum is an interesting one as last season’s starting fullback Derek Watt remains unsigned.
This is a relatively small UDFA group so look for Pittsburgh to add some additional players as the process plays out with rookie camps.
