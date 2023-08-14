Steelers adjust time for Thursday training camp practice
If you were planning to attend training camp practice on Thursday at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp, take note. The team announced the practice time for Thursday has been moved to 1:55 p.m.
The Steelers have three more practices at Latrobe, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. All three practices will be held at 1:55 p.m. Thursday’s practice will be the final practice open to the public.
Thursday’s #SteelersCamp practice has been moved to 1:55 PM at Saint Vincent College.https://t.co/hSWqATbyBN
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 14, 2023