The Steelers have added a defensive back from the AFC East.

According to multiple reports, Pittsburgh has agreed to terms with cornerback Levi Wallace.

Wallace entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama in 2018 and has been with the Bills for his entire four-year career. He started seven games as a rookie, recording three passes defensed.

But in 2019, Wallace became a full-time starter. He’s recorded two interceptions in each of the last three seasons. He also had 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery in 2021.

Steelers adding Levi Wallace originally appeared on Pro Football Talk