Steelers add yet another former XFL player

The Steelers continue to be more active than any team when it comes to signing former XFL players.

Monday, they announced the signing of wide receiver Saeed Blacknall, who played for the Los Angeles Wildcats.

He’d be their sixth such signing, joining defensive lineman Cavon Walker, offensive lineman Jarron Jones, safety Tyree Kinnel, long snapper/linebacker Christian Kuntz, and defensive end Dewayne Hendrix.

Blacknall, undrafted out of Penn State spent the 2018 season on the Raiders practice squad, and went to camp with the Dolphins last year, and eventually did a stint on the Cardinals practice squad.

With the ability to sign undrafted rookies one of the great quandaries of this year’s socially distant draft, the Steelers are filling out their roster with more (somewhat) known commodities, potentially giving them a better grade of depth whenever training camp begins.

