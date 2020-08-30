Steelers add WR, release CB in Sunday roster swap





The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves on Sunday. According to the team they have released cornerback Alexander Myers and replaced him on the roster with wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins.

Myers was already a longshot to make the final roster with a very deep and talented group of cornerbacks. Thompkins came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State. He was originally signed by the Philadelphia Eagles before playing for the DC Defenders of the now-defunct XFL.

It’s highly unlikely Thompkins will make the roster and this is just more maneuvering to keep healthy bodies in positions of need before the team is required to make final cutdowns.

