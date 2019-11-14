Steelers add Tevin Jones to roster ahead of Thursday night’s game

The Steelers have promoted a wideout from the practice squad ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Browns.

Ryan Switzer was ruled out for the game on Wednesday and the agent for Tevin Jones announced that his client has been promoted to the active roster to help take his place.

Jones spent time with the Texans and Chiefs before joining the Steelers in January 2018. He has never played in a regular season game and had five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the preseason this year.

Switzer is out for Thursday night due to a back injury. His absence will affect Pittsburgh’s special teams as he’s served as the main kickoff and punt returner this season.