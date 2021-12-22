Steelers add OT Zach Banner and LB Marcus Allen to COVID list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added two more players on the active roster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Joining defensive tackle Montravius Adams is inside linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive tackle Zach Banner. Both players had positive tests.

Banner has had little impact on the offense since coming off IR. There was a thought Banner could play himself back into the starting lineup after returning but it hasn’t happened yet.

Allen is largely a special-teams player but has seen some reps on defense in recent weeks as the Pittsburgh coaches look for answers as to how to stop the run.

The Steelers are preparing to take on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, who have their own host of COVID-19 concerns.

