Steelers add LB Devin Bush to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added three players from the active roster to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. First up it was linebacker Marcus Allen and offensive tackle Zach Banner. Now starting inside linebacker Devin Bush joins them per the team.

Bush has 13 starts this season and his production has been up and down. Bush continues to work his way back from a torn ACL he suffered last season and over the last two games seemed to be coming around and getting faster on the field. This could put his status for this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs in jeopardy.

We have placed LB Devin Bush on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 22, 2021

