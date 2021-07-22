Steelers add LB Calvin Bundage back after Vince Williams retirement

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Thursday they were re-signing linebacker Calvin Bundage. The Steelers found themselves with an open roster spot after the sudden retirement of veteran linebacker Vince Williams.

Bundage had been released earlier in the week when the team signed Melvin Ingram but he wasn’t out of work for long.

Pittsburgh signed Bundage as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State. The Steelers will hold their first training camp practice of the year on Thursday.

