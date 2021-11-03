Steelers add kicker to protected practice squad, Chris Boswell remains in concussion protocol

While kicker Chris Boswell still remains in concussion protocol, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo to their practice squad on Tuesday.

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Steelers chose Lambo as one of four players on their protected practice squad. Only three players were protected when Tuesday’s transaction wire was released.

Related

Steelers practice squad: Pittsburgh protects former Karl Joseph, 3 others for Week 9

“There’s nothing that alarms us in terms of the process that’s he’s in, but it is a process. If Bos is cleared and ready to go, he’ll be our kicker on Monday night,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a press conference on Tuesday.

If Pittsburgh needs to activate Lambo, we’ll have to hold our breath with each kick. After a rough start to the 2021 season, the Jags released Lambo and elevated former Steelers kicker Matthew Wright.

List